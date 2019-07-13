Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

17 Killed and 6 Missing as Heavy Rains Lash Nepal

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 7:24 AM IST
17 Killed and 6 Missing as Heavy Rains Lash Nepal
File photo of Nepal floods.
Kathmandu: At least 17 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal on Friday, home ministry officials said here.

Three people died after their house got buried in a landslide in Kathmandu's Mulpani area.

According to the Nepal Police, 17 people died while six are missing. Initial reports said that 400 families in Morang and 35 families in Bara have been displaced.

As many as 13 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in several parts of the country.

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.

