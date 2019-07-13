17 Killed and 6 Missing as Heavy Rains Lash Nepal
Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.
File photo of Nepal floods.
Kathmandu: At least 17 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal on Friday, home ministry officials said here.
Three people died after their house got buried in a landslide in Kathmandu's Mulpani area.
According to the Nepal Police, 17 people died while six are missing. Initial reports said that 400 families in Morang and 35 families in Bara have been displaced.
As many as 13 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in several parts of the country.
Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.
Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal
- Steam Labs Will Use ML, Micro-Trailers to Give You Better Game Recommendations
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the Internet Can't Stop Applauding