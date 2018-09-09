English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17 Killed as Plane With 22 on Board Crashes in South Sudan, Two Missing
The plane crashed by a river and an eyewitness had earlier said bodies were recovered from the water. There were three children among the 22 passengers.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Juba: At least 17 people died in South Sudan on Sunday when a small aircraft carrying passengers from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol crashed, state information minister Taban Abel said.
“The plane crashed and killed 17 people and we have three survivors," Abel said. The plane carried a total of 22 people and two were still missing.
One of the survivors, an Italian doctor working with an NGO, is in critical condition and undergoing surgery in Yirol Hospital, the minister said.
The plane crashed by a river and an eyewitness had earlier said bodies were recovered from the water. There were three children among the 22 passengers, a source said.
David Subek, chief executive officer of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority in Juba, confirmed the crash and said he did not know the death toll yet.
Several crashes have occurred in war-torn South Sudan in recent years. In 2017, four passengers were injured after bad weather caused their plane to crash into a fire truck upon landing and burst into flames.
In 2015, dozens of people were killed when a Russian-built cargo plane with passengers on board crashed after taking off from the airport in Juba.
“The plane crashed and killed 17 people and we have three survivors," Abel said. The plane carried a total of 22 people and two were still missing.
One of the survivors, an Italian doctor working with an NGO, is in critical condition and undergoing surgery in Yirol Hospital, the minister said.
The plane crashed by a river and an eyewitness had earlier said bodies were recovered from the water. There were three children among the 22 passengers, a source said.
David Subek, chief executive officer of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority in Juba, confirmed the crash and said he did not know the death toll yet.
Several crashes have occurred in war-torn South Sudan in recent years. In 2017, four passengers were injured after bad weather caused their plane to crash into a fire truck upon landing and burst into flames.
In 2015, dozens of people were killed when a Russian-built cargo plane with passengers on board crashed after taking off from the airport in Juba.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan: My Grandmother Would've Been Happy to See Me Play a Sikh
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...