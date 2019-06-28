17-year-old Harvest Worker Dies of Heat Stroke in Spain as Europe Reels in Heatwave
The youth suddenly felt dizzy and took a dip in a swimming pool but suffered convulsions when he got out and collapsed, the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain said.
Representative image.
Madrid: A 17-year-old harvest worker has died from heat stroke in Spain, local authorities said, in the first known death related to the record heatwave currently raging in Spain and large parts of Europe.
The youth suddenly felt dizzy and took a dip in a swimming pool but suffered convulsions when he got out and collapsed, the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain said.
He was rushed to the emergency ward in the neighbouring town of Cordoba, where "he died after undergoing a cardiac massage", it said in a statement.
Spain is currently experiencing a heatwave of temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and more across most of the country, which is expected to last until Saturday.
Out of a total 50 Spanish provinces, 34 have issued fire warnings, notably in Catalonia where fire services are fighting to put out a blaze that has already burned 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of land.
Some 400 firefighters tackled the fire overnight, with planes and helicopters deployed in the morning to try and bring it under control.
The head of the Catalan interior ministry, Miquel Buch, advised the population to take "maximum precautions".
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s