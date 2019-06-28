Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

17-year-old Harvest Worker Dies of Heat Stroke in Spain as Europe Reels in Heatwave

The youth suddenly felt dizzy and took a dip in a swimming pool but suffered convulsions when he got out and collapsed, the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain said.

AFP

Updated:June 28, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
17-year-old Harvest Worker Dies of Heat Stroke in Spain as Europe Reels in Heatwave
Representative image.
Loading...

Madrid: A 17-year-old harvest worker has died from heat stroke in Spain, local authorities said, in the first known death related to the record heatwave currently raging in Spain and large parts of Europe.

The youth suddenly felt dizzy and took a dip in a swimming pool but suffered convulsions when he got out and collapsed, the regional government of Andalusia in southern Spain said.

He was rushed to the emergency ward in the neighbouring town of Cordoba, where "he died after undergoing a cardiac massage", it said in a statement.

Spain is currently experiencing a heatwave of temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and more across most of the country, which is expected to last until Saturday.

Out of a total 50 Spanish provinces, 34 have issued fire warnings, notably in Catalonia where fire services are fighting to put out a blaze that has already burned 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of land.

Some 400 firefighters tackled the fire overnight, with planes and helicopters deployed in the morning to try and bring it under control.

The head of the Catalan interior ministry, Miquel Buch, advised the population to take "maximum precautions".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram