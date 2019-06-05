17-Year-old US Teen Loses Leg in Shark Attack, Father Fights Fish Till it Retracts
On Facebook, Paige’s mother Marcy Goodrum Winter wrote that her daughter had come out of surgery and that, although she was still a bit drugged, had managed to keep her sense of humor.
Representative image of sharks. (Image: Reuters)
A teenager lost part of her leg after being attacked by a shark while swimming off the coast of the southeastern United States, her family said on Monday.
Paige Winter, 17, was spending the day at the Fort Macon beach in North Carolina when she encountered the shark around noon.
Her father, a paramedic, entered the water and battled the fish until it retreated, local media reported.
Winter was airlifted to a hospital with deep lacerations to her left leg and hands.
“Due to the severity of the attack, amputation of the left leg above the knee was inevitable,” Winter’s family said on a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $11,000 in donations for her recovery from the attack.
“I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse,” Winter said in a statement released to the local ABC network.
On Facebook, Paige’s mother Marcy Goodrum Winter wrote that her daughter had come out of surgery and that, although she was still a bit drugged, had managed to keep her sense of humor.
“She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people,” her mother wrote.
The chances of being attacked by a shark are nearly one in four million, according to the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson, Arizona, but it does happen.
Last September, a swimmer died from an apparent shark bite off the coast of Massachusetts in the northeastern United States.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s