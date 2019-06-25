176 Children Lost Their Parents in Easter Attacks, Says Head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church, said that the Church will help these children recover and return to normalcy.
People attend a mass burial of victims of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across Sri Landa on Easter Sunday (Image: Reuters)
Colombo: A total of 176 children have lost either one or both of their parents during the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people, a media report quoted the head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church as saying.
A total of seven suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that targeted three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21. The attacks injured 500 people.
One hundred and seventy six children have lost either both or one of their parents in the bombings that took place on April 21. The church is focusing on these groups to help them recover and return to normalcy," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Monday.
He made these comments on his visit to Rome last week. He said the church will not concentrate on the renovation of churches damaged in the blasts as the government has undertaken that task.
The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress.
The Lankan government announced that all the damaged churches will be completely repaired by the government.
He said that during his visit, he briefed Pope Francis about what happened and what the church was doing to rebuild the lives of those affected by the carnage. “I provided the Pope with DVDs on the Easter Sunday attacks”, the Cardinal said.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s