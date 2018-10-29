English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18 Killed as Passenger Bus Falls Into Indus River in Pakistan
The vehicle, carrying 18 passengers, was on its way to Rawalpindi city in east Punjab province on Sunday night when the accident took place.
Image for representation.
Islamabad: A minibus fell into the Indus River in Pakistan's north Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing at least 18 people, including three women and a child, officials said.
The vehicle, carrying 18 passengers, was on its way to Rawalpindi city in east Punjab province on Sunday night when the accident took place, the officials were quoted as saying by the Geo news.
The bus, authorities said, was travelling from Gilgit-Baltistan's district Ghizer to Pindi when, midway he driver lost control and it plummeted into the river, the report said. Hamidur Rehman, Kohistan district commissioner, confirmed the accident and said bodies were recovered.
The rescue work had been completed and all the dead bodies have been moved to a nearby hospital. However, one woman miraculously survived in the accident, but her condition is not yet known.
Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.
