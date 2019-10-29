Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

18 Killed, Hundreds Wounded in Attack Against Protesters in Iraq's Holy City of Karbala

The official says the attack happened early on Tuesday, as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day, protesting their government's corruption, lack of services and other grievances.

Associated Press

Updated:October 29, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
18 Killed, Hundreds Wounded in Attack Against Protesters in Iraq's Holy City of Karbala
Anti-government protesters gather near Basra provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Baghdad: An Iraqi security official says 18 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in an attack against protesters in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala.

The official says the attack happened early on Tuesday, as Iraqis took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day, protesting their government's corruption, lack of services and other grievances.

An eyewitness says dozens of protesters were in a tent encampment they had erected in a city square when live bullets were fired toward the protesters from a passing car.

The witness says masked gunmen in black plainclothes arrived then and started shooting at the protesters. He spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety.

Karbala, as other cities in Iraq's predominantly southern region, has been gripped by a wave of deadly anti-government protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram