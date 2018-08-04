English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
18 Killed in Pakistan as Bus Collides with Oil Tanker
The ill-fated Karachi-bound bus was hit by the oil tanker from the opposite direction on the Indus Highway near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Peshawar: At least 18 people were killed and 35 others injured when a bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, authorities said.
The ill-fated Karachi-bound bus was hit by the oil tanker from the opposite direction on the Indus Highway near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Officials said 18 passengers died of their injuries at the DHQ Hospital, Kohat, while 35 others were admitted under treatment. The dead included men, women and children.
The police said the incident occurred due to over speeding. The bus was taking passengers from Buner district to Karachi.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
