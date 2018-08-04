GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
18 Killed in Pakistan as Bus Collides with Oil Tanker

The ill-fated Karachi-bound bus was hit by the oil tanker from the opposite direction on the Indus Highway near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2018, 8:14 PM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Peshawar: At least 18 people were killed and 35 others injured when a bus collided head-on with an oil tanker in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, authorities said.

The ill-fated Karachi-bound bus was hit by the oil tanker from the opposite direction on the Indus Highway near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Officials said 18 passengers died of their injuries at the DHQ Hospital, Kohat, while 35 others were admitted under treatment. The dead included men, women and children.

The police said the incident occurred due to over speeding. The bus was taking passengers from Buner district to Karachi.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
