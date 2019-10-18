Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

At Least 18 People Dead, 50 Injured in Twin Blasts Inside Afghanistan Mosque during Friday Prayers

The incident took place around 2 pm local time in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district, said officials, adding that the toll may rise in the future.

Agencies

Updated:October 18, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
At Least 18 People Dead, 50 Injured in Twin Blasts Inside Afghanistan Mosque during Friday Prayers
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: At least 18 people died and 50 others were injured in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan during prayers on Friday, according to a report by TOLO News.

However, AFP news agency reported a single explosion inside the mosque.

The incident took place around 2 pm local time (3 pm IST) in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district, said officials, adding the toll is expected to rise.

Provincial police spokesperson Mubarez Attal told AFP that the dead were "all worshippers".

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts till now.

