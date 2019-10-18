At Least 18 People Dead, 50 Injured in Twin Blasts Inside Afghanistan Mosque during Friday Prayers
The incident took place around 2 pm local time in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district, said officials, adding that the toll may rise in the future.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: At least 18 people died and 50 others were injured in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan during prayers on Friday, according to a report by TOLO News.
However, AFP news agency reported a single explosion inside the mosque.
The incident took place around 2 pm local time (3 pm IST) in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district, said officials, adding the toll is expected to rise.
Provincial police spokesperson Mubarez Attal told AFP that the dead were "all worshippers".
No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts till now.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Tourist from Maharashtra Detained in Bhutan for 'Desecrating' Holy Buddhist Chorten
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right