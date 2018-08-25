English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
19 Killed, 23 Injured in Hotel Fire in China
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze at the four-storey Bailong Hot Springs Leisure Hotel, an inexpensive spa resort visited mainly by domestic tourists.
The interior of a hot springs hotel which caught fire early in the morning is pictured in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: A fire tore through a hot springs hotel in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin before dawn on Saturday, killing 19 people and causing 23 others to be taken to hospital, city officials said.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze at the four-storey Bailong Hot Springs Leisure Hotel, an inexpensive spa resort visited mainly by domestic tourists, which broke out just after 4:30 am (local time).
The People's Daily newspaper cited fire officials as saying the blaze had started in a kitchen on the second floor.
Flames swept through an area of about 400 square metres, before being extinguished after three hours, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. Footage showed rescue workers picking through the charred building.
Casualties treated in hospital were in the 40s to 70s age range, the newspaper said, citing the Harbin First Hospital. Further details about those who were killed were not immediately available.
An earlier death toll of 18 rose by one after a victim died in hospital, officials said.
China has a patchy record for building safety regulations, and the country's Ministry of Emergency Management said it would launch nationwide fire safety inspections in buildings such as hotels, sauna, hospitals, schools and shopping malls, CCTV reported on Saturday.
Beijing's municipal government launched a 40-day "special operation" targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire in the Chinese capital in November killed 19 people.
Harbin, in the far northeast of China and home to a large Russian population during the early 20th century, is famous for buildings dating from that era as well as a popular winter snow and ice festival.
Also Watch
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze at the four-storey Bailong Hot Springs Leisure Hotel, an inexpensive spa resort visited mainly by domestic tourists, which broke out just after 4:30 am (local time).
The People's Daily newspaper cited fire officials as saying the blaze had started in a kitchen on the second floor.
Flames swept through an area of about 400 square metres, before being extinguished after three hours, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. Footage showed rescue workers picking through the charred building.
Casualties treated in hospital were in the 40s to 70s age range, the newspaper said, citing the Harbin First Hospital. Further details about those who were killed were not immediately available.
An earlier death toll of 18 rose by one after a victim died in hospital, officials said.
China has a patchy record for building safety regulations, and the country's Ministry of Emergency Management said it would launch nationwide fire safety inspections in buildings such as hotels, sauna, hospitals, schools and shopping malls, CCTV reported on Saturday.
Beijing's municipal government launched a 40-day "special operation" targeting fire code and building safety violations after an apartment fire in the Chinese capital in November killed 19 people.
Harbin, in the far northeast of China and home to a large Russian population during the early 20th century, is famous for buildings dating from that era as well as a popular winter snow and ice festival.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pregnant Neha Dhupia Walks the Ramp at LFW with Angad Bedi. See Pics
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Now Rate MLAs, MPs Through This Google Play Store App
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Stares Down the Scares in New Netflix Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...