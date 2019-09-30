19 Killed, 3 Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Factory in East China
The fire broke out on Sunday at a factory in Ninghai county, eastern Zhejiang province, said the local government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account.
Representative Image
Beijing: A factory fire has killed 19 people in east China, local authorities said Monday, in the latest deadly incident to hit the country's industrial sector.
The fire broke out on Sunday at a factory in Ninghai county, eastern Zhejiang province, said the local government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account.
The incident, which is under investigation, occurred at a facility owned by the Ruiqi Daily Necessities Company.
Among eight people rescued from the fire, three were injured and sent to hospital for medical treatment, said Ninghai authorities.
It made for a deadly weekend in China ahead of the communist-led country's 70th-anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.
