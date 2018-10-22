GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
19 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Two Buses Collide Head-on in Pakistan's Punjab

Nineteen people, including 13 from a same extended family of Multan were killed in the tragedy, police said. The injured were shifted to various hospitals by the rescue teams.

Updated:October 22, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
Islamabad: Two passenger buses collided head-on in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing at least 19 people and injuring over 40 others, police said on Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday night near Ghazi Ghaat area.

Nineteen people, including 13 from a same extended family of Multan were killed in the tragedy, police said. The injured were shifted to various hospitals by the rescue teams.

According to the police, the immediate cause of the accident was not known.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, expressing sympathy and condoled with the bereaved families. He also directed to provide the best medical assistance to the injured passengers.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condoled over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.
