WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

19 People, Most of Them Firefighters, Killed in China Forest Fire

In this Monday, March 30, 2020 photo, a firefighter battles a forest fire as it approaches a gas station in Xichang in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. More than a dozen of people have died while fighting a raging forest fire in southwestern China and reinforcements were sent to fight the blaze and evacuate nearby residents, officials and state media reported Tuesday. (Chinatopix via AP)

In this Monday, March 30, 2020 photo, a firefighter battles a forest fire as it approaches a gas station in Xichang in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. More than a dozen of people have died while fighting a raging forest fire in southwestern China and reinforcements were sent to fight the blaze and evacuate nearby residents, officials and state media reported Tuesday. (Chinatopix via AP)

The fire started on a local farm on Monday and quickly spread to the nearby mountains due to the strong winds in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Share this:

Beijing: At least 19 people, including 18 firefighters, were killed while battling a forest fire in southwest China's Sichuan Province, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The fire started on a local farm at 3.51 pm on Monday and quickly spread to the nearby mountains due to the strong winds, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Those killed include 18 firefighters and a local forest farm worker who led the way for the firefighters. They were trapped in the fire due to a sudden change in the wind direction, the report said.

Over 300 professional firefighters and 700 militiamen were sent to help, the report said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Almost a year ago in the same province, at least 30 people, including 27 firefighters, were killed while battling a huge forest fire in the remote mountains in southwest China's Sichuan province.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story