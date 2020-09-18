WORLD

1-MIN READ

195 Homicides Reported In St. Louis, Surpassing All Of 2019

195 Homicides Reported In St. Louis, Surpassing All Of 2019

The shooting death of a woman in St. Louis marks the city's 195th homicide this year, topping the 194 killings in all of 2019.

ST. LOUIS: The shooting death of a woman in St. Louis marks the city’s 195th homicide this year, topping the 194 killings in all of 2019.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 24-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in the city’s Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting call and found the victim shot in the head, unconscious and not breathing. No further details have been released.

St. Louis has seen a huge spike in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal, since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence.

  • First Published: September 18, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
