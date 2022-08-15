1MDB: Malaysia Ex-PM, Involved in One of the World’s Biggest Scams, Moves Court to Drop Sentence

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak appealed to the nation’s supreme court to overturn the 12-year prison sentence imposed on him for misappropriating over $9.4 million in the 1MDB Scam.

Razak allegedly misappropriated funds from the SRC International which was a subsidiary of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) – the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

What is the 1MDB Scam?

The 1MDB Scam is related to the 1MDB which was once a Malaysian state fund set up in 2009 to fund infrastructure projects across Malaysia. Najib Razak was the chairman when the sovereign wealth fund was founded.

The scam is considered to be one of the largest corruption scandals where the US justice department says funds worth more than $4.5 billion were embezzled. The funds initially meant for funding projects across the country were used to fund the lifestyle of Malaysian prime minister’s wife Rosmah’s lavish shopping habits, pay off politicians ahead of polls and even for the filming of the movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Along with Razak, two other persons were held by the authorities in 2020. Malaysian businessman Jho Low and former head of Goldman Sachs in Malaysia Roger Ng.

Wall Street Bank Goldman Sachs was also caught up in the scam after it failed to detect that $4.5bn was looted from the 1MDB fund. Tim Leissner, a former partner at the bank, was aware of the mismanagement of funds but allowed underwriting of three bond offerings worth $6.5bn in 2012 and 2013 and earning $600 million in the process. The bank settled with the Malaysian government in 2020 after reaching a $3.9bn settlement.

Roger Ng was accused of conspiring to launder money and violating an anti-corruption law in 2018. Jho Low was also accused but he still remains at large.

The money was used to also fund lavish parties – one where singer Britney Spears emerged from a cake and also to give expensive gifts to celebrities, actor Leonardo DiCaprio was gifted a Picasso painting using the embezzled funds.

The embezzlement was uncovered when a British journalist received over 250,000 leaked documents which detailed the depth of fraud. Razak, understanding that he is on the backfoot, fired his attorney general, deputy prime minister and raided the anti-graft watchdog’s office. He then appointed an attorney general of his choosing who cleared him of charges.

In 2018, Mohathir Mohammad, former Malaysian PM won the polls and launched probes which led to findings which indicated that his predecessor was directly involved in the scam.

What now for Razak?

The Supreme Court has declined the request made by Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Razak’s lawyer, to delay the proceedings. People familiar with the developments told Nikkei Asia that the court felt it was a move made with the objective to buy time.

Razak has denied any wrongdoing and is out on a $400,000 bail. He has been given a sentence of 12 years and a fine of $65 million. The courts have charged him on three counts of criminal breach of trust and of three counts of money laundering and abuse of power.

(with inputs from the BBC, Nikkei Asia and the Guardian)

