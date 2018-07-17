GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2 candidates of Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N Narrowly Escape Assassination Attempt in Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and his son Sheikh Salman were returning home from an election rally when their vehicle came under attack by gunmen in Attock's Kamra.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
Lahore: A father-son duo, both PML-N candidates for the July 25 elections, have narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car when they were returning from an election rally in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and his son Sheikh Salman were returning home from an election rally when their vehicle came under attack by gunmen in Attock's Kamra on Monday night, Geo News reported.

Ahmed, a former federal minister, is running for a seat in parliament, while his son Shaikh Salman is a PML-N candidate for Punjab assembly.

Attock District Police said that they have discovered three bullet holes on the vehicle. An investigation team has been constituted to probe the attack, the report said.

The attack came hours after senior leader of the Awami National Party, Daud Achakzai, survived an assassination attempt when militants opened fire on him during a meeting with his party workers in the troubled Balochistan province.

On Friday, Islamic State terror group targeted an election rally of Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani in Balochistan's Mastung area, killing him and 148 others.

Last week, a suicide bomber had killed Awami National Party leader and candidate in the general elections, Haroon Bilour, and 19 others after striking at an election meeting in Peshawar.

Pakistan's top counter-terrorism body has warned that there were serious security threats to political leaders of all major parties and suicide bombers could be used to target them ahead of the elections.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
