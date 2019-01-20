English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Dead, 22 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Ski Resort In France
About 130 firefighters, police and rescue services members were involved in bringing the fire under control about three and hours after it broke out.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: Two people have been killed and 25 others injured in a large blaze that broke out on Sunday in the French ski resort of Courchevel, local authorities said.
According to the Savoie prefecture, the blaze started at 4:30 am (0330 GMT) in a building housing seasonal workers located in the heart of the Alpine town.
The identity of the victims wasn't immediately known.
About 130 firefighters, police and rescue services members were involved in bringing the fire under control about three and hours after it broke out.
Among the injured, four were in serious condition and have been airlifted to local hospitals, but their lives weren't in danger.
The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building. The Savoie prefecture said the Albertville prosecutor has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to the Savoie prefecture, the blaze started at 4:30 am (0330 GMT) in a building housing seasonal workers located in the heart of the Alpine town.
The identity of the victims wasn't immediately known.
About 130 firefighters, police and rescue services members were involved in bringing the fire under control about three and hours after it broke out.
Among the injured, four were in serious condition and have been airlifted to local hospitals, but their lives weren't in danger.
The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building. The Savoie prefecture said the Albertville prosecutor has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika: Karni Sena Claims They are Not Involved in Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results