2 Dead, 5 Hurt in Shooting at Local Cleric's Office in Turkey
Two people were killed and five others - including the gunman - were wounded in the incident.
Ankara: Turkey's state-run news agency on Friday said an employee at the office of a local Muslim cleric in eastern Turkey opened fire at his colleagues, before turning the gun on himself in a failed suicide attempt.
Anadolu Agency said the shooting took place in the town of Tercan, in Erzincan province as several employees at the local mufti's office were holding a meeting.
The agency quoted officials as saying that the assailant, who had psychological problems, argued with some of his colleagues before shooting at them. He later tried to kill himself. Anadolu said some of the wounded were in serious condition.
