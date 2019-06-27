2 Killed as Plane Hits Building And Catches Fire during Emergency Landing at Airport in Siberia

Moscow: A Russian passenger plane overshot the runway, crashed into a building and caught fire at an airport in Siberia on Thursday, killing two crew members, officials said.

The small An-24 aircraft, travelling from Ulan-Ude in Siberia, was attempting an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk Airport, the regional government of Buryatia said.

But the plane went 100 metres off the tarmac and "crashed into a waste treatment facility building".

"The plane caught fire," it said on its official Instagram account.

Two crew members were killed and 43 passengers, including a child, survived.

Investigators launched a probe into possible violation of air safety regulations, the transport investigators of Eastern Siberia said in a statement.

The plane belonged to regional Angara airline and was on a regular flight.