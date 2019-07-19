2 Killed,10 Injured in Powerful Bomb Blast Outside Kabul University
No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate are active in Kabul.
Representative image
Kabul, Afghanistan: Police and health officials say a powerful bomb has exploded outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital, killing two people and injuring another 10.
Kabul Police chief spokesman Ferdous Faramarz says two vehicles are ablaze following Friday's early morning explosion. It isn't immediately clear if the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber or remotely detonated. The university compound houses several hostels where many students stay over the summer, attending classes and conducting research. The university is co-educational.
Traffic was light in the area because Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan.
