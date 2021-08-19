2 Men Who Fell off Plane Mid-Air Had Skulls, Stomachs Split Open, Afghan Man in Kabul Says

The two Afghan men who fell off an US aircraft moments after it took off from Kabul airport earlier this week — which was captured in shocking videos that went viral on social media — had their stomachs and heads split open. According to a report by NDTV, the two bodies fell on the roof of a house owned by Wali Salek, a 49-year-old security guard.

Salek said he was at home with family when they heard a loud thud from the roof, which was similar to that of a rupture of a truck tyre. But when he rushed to the terrace, to his utter shock, he found two bodies lying in a pool of blood. He said his wife fainted at the horrific sight.

Salek said he was informed by his neighbour that the men fell off an US plane in Kabul airport, where hundreds had gathered to flee the capital city a day after the Taliban seized control.

The men had held on to the wheels of the aircraft and fell off minutes after the plane took off. They crashed on the terrace of Salek’s house, which is around 4km from the airport. They have been identified as Safiullah Hotak, a doctor, and Fida Mohammad, both in their 30s.

Hundreds of Afghan men had mobbed the Kabul airport on Monday, desperately looking for means to escape the city. Some viral videos also showed men huddled on the aircraft wing.

Salek also said that the fall damaged some portions of his roof. He said he immediately covered the bodies with a shawl and a scarf, and later they were taken to the mosque.

The US Air Force had later said it found human remains on the wheel of its C-17 jet after it landed in Qatar.

