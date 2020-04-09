2-month-old Baby, Italy's Youngest Covid-19 Patient, Released from Hospital After Recovery

Rome: A two-month-old baby who was believed to have been Italy's youngest COVID-19 patient has been released from hospital after overcoming the disease, media reports said Thursday.







The baby was no longer running a temperature or fever and was released with her mother, who has recovered from a bout of pneumonia, the reports said.







The two were hospitalised in the southern city of Bari on March 18.







Italy has officially attributed 17,669 deaths to COVID-19, more than any other country.







The government is now weighing how and when to ease social distancing measures that have helped see daily death tolls slowly come down from a high of 969 last month.

