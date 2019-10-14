2 More Local Dengue Cases Reported in Miami-Dade, Brings Total to 10

The dengue fever menace in Florida in 2019 has constantly deteriorated with an increase in number of reported cases.

The health officials in Miami-Dade County have reported two additional locally acquired dengue fever cases in the area, reported Miami Herald.

According to reports and information by the health department, these two newly confirmed cases had no recent travel history. While one dengue case is linked to the same household as a previous local case, the other dengue fever case is linked to the same area as a previous local case.

Miami-Dade is one of only two counties to have locally acquired cases. Broward has reported one case. With these, the total number of dengue cases in the area has reached 10 in the county and 11 in the state of Florida, with one case being confirmed in Broward County. Additionally, Florida has seen a larger number of travel-associated dengue cases this year.

As of October 5, 248 cases in individuals with travel history to a dengue-endemic country have been reported to be infected with the mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue is a virus, which spreads through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito. The Aedes mosquitoes also spread chikungunya and Zika virus. While some people may not experience any symptoms, dengue can cause a fever, headache, eye pain and vomiting.

The most common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising). Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death.

To save yourself from mosquitoes, follow a few prevention tips. First of all, one should clean the drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers, to avoid mosquito-breeding. The swimming pools should be maintained in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. One should wear clothes that cover the body, and apply mosquito repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535.

