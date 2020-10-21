Next Story
2 People Killed in Suspected Gas Explosion at Shop in West London
According to a report in BBC, the blast took place in a hair salon and mobile phone shop on King Street in Southall.
October 21, 2020
At least two people are feared dead after an explosion at a shop in west London on Wednesday.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) put the number of casualties at two, and they are expected to rise.
Further details are awaited.