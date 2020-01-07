Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

2 Pilots Killed as Pakistan Air Force Jet Crashes in Punjab Province; Probe on

A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali, some 300 kms from Lahore.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
2 Pilots Killed as Pakistan Air Force Jet Crashes in Punjab Province; Probe on
Representative image.

Lahore: An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Punjab province, killing both pilots aboard. "A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali, some 300 kms from Lahore," according to a press release issued by the PAF.

Both pilots - Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman - lost their lives in the crash, it said. A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

The plane fell in an open area in Mianwali which is also the native town of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the combined military hospital. They have also cordoned off the area.

According to an official, the pilots did not seem to have got the chance to eject before the crash.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram