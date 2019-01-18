English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Russian Fighter Jets Collide Mid-air over Sea of Japan; Crews Eject
One of the planes crashed into the sea. Several hours later, one pilot was located on an inflatable raft in the sea.
Image of Russian Su-34 fighter jets used for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow: Two Russian fighter jets collided in midair in the Far East of the country on Friday, the Defense Ministry said. One plane crashed after its crew ejected safely, but there is no information on the fate of the other plane or its crew.
The Su-34 jets were on training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of Japan, the Russian military said.
One of the planes crashed into the sea. Several hours later, one pilot was located on an inflatable raft in the sea. Strong, chilly winds hampered the rescue operation but a helicopter managed to pick him up. A second pilot was found on a raft in the sea later and was also airlifted. Both men are believed to be in a good condition.
The other crew also ejected but they have not been found, and there was no immediate information about the fate of that jet.
The military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.
The Su-34 jets were on training flights when they came into contact about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the shore in the Sea of Japan, the Russian military said.
One of the planes crashed into the sea. Several hours later, one pilot was located on an inflatable raft in the sea. Strong, chilly winds hampered the rescue operation but a helicopter managed to pick him up. A second pilot was found on a raft in the sea later and was also airlifted. Both men are believed to be in a good condition.
The other crew also ejected but they have not been found, and there was no immediate information about the fate of that jet.
The military said the fighter jets were not carrying missiles.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results