2 Suspicious Packages Found Outside US Supreme Court Building, Probe on
Police cleared the plaza and the sidewalk in front of the court, which had been filling with people ahead of arguments over LGBT rights.
File photo of the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. (Image: AP)
Washington: The Supreme Court says police are investigating two suspicious packages that were found near the court just before the justices were to hear arguments over LGBT rights.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the packages were found Tuesday near an intersection between the court, the Capitol and the Library of Congress.
Police cleared the plaza and the sidewalk in front of the court, which had been filling with people ahead of the high-profile arguments.
The building remains open. Court is expected to convene on schedule at 10 a.m. EDT. Arberg says the investigation involves Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol police.
