GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 Trains Evacuated in Barcelona, Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Suitcase

Police say the station's security management identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase.

Associated Press

Updated:November 7, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Trains Evacuated in Barcelona, Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Suitcase
Representative image
Loading...
Madrid: Police in Barcelona say they have evacuated two trains in the city's main station and are conducting checks for explosives after a suspicious suitcase was found.

A spokeswoman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police says the unit specialized in explosives was activated Wednesday morning at the high-speed railway tracks of Barcelona's central Sants station. Police say the station's security management identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase at 8 am on Wednesday (12:30pm IST).

The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, says police are following security protocol.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...