English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Trains Evacuated in Barcelona, Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Suitcase
Police say the station's security management identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase.
Representative image
Loading...
Madrid: Police in Barcelona say they have evacuated two trains in the city's main station and are conducting checks for explosives after a suspicious suitcase was found.
A spokeswoman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police says the unit specialized in explosives was activated Wednesday morning at the high-speed railway tracks of Barcelona's central Sants station. Police say the station's security management identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase at 8 am on Wednesday (12:30pm IST).
The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, says police are following security protocol.
A spokeswoman with the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police says the unit specialized in explosives was activated Wednesday morning at the high-speed railway tracks of Barcelona's central Sants station. Police say the station's security management identified an object shaped like a possible explosive device inside a suitcase at 8 am on Wednesday (12:30pm IST).
The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be named in media reports, says police are following security protocol.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
- Priyanka Chopra Back in Mumbai with Sister Parineeti Chopra for Diwali Celebrations
- 'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...