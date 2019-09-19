Take the pledge to vote

2 US Cops Caught on Camera Kicking Man After Fiery Crash Will Not Face Jail Time

However, the two officers and two other policemen will be prohibited from working in law enforcement in the state.

Associated Press

Updated:September 19, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
2 US Cops Caught on Camera Kicking Man After Fiery Crash Will Not Face Jail Time
Representative image (Reuters)
Jersey City: New Jersey authorities say two police officers caught on camera kicking a man after a fiery crash will not face jail time.

However, the two officers and two other policemen will be prohibited from working in law enforcement in the state, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday.

The officers were involved in a high-speed chase in June 2017 when three officers fired shots at the suspect during a pursuit. The suspect's vehicle then crashed into a car driven by Miguel Feliz-Rodriguez.

Both vehicles caught fire. Video footage shows that when Feliz-Rodriguez got out of his car, he was kicked by Lieutenant Keith Ludwig and Officer MD Khan. Feliz-Rodriguez was also dragged.

Khan, Officer Eric Kosinski, and Officer Francisco Rodriguez pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the crash. Ludwig entered an intervention program.

Suarez said the officers' punishment provides accountability and takes into account input from the victim.

