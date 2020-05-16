WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

2 Weeks After Falling Into Coma, Iran's OPEC Governor Dies of Brain Haemorrhage

Representative image.(Reuters)

Representative image.(Reuters)

Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran's oil industry and served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
Share this:

Iran's OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

"Kazempour Ardebili ... passed away in a Tehran hospital a few hours ago," ISNA reported, without providing more details.

Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran's oil industry and served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading