English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Years After Scandal, Law Firm at the Heart of 'Panama Papers' Closes Shop
Mossack Fonseca cited negative press and what it called unwarranted action by authorities as the reason for closing shop.
In this April 4, 2016 file photo, a marquee of the Arango Orillac Building lists the Mossack-Fonseca law firm, in Panama City. The firm announced on Wednesday that it will cease operations by the end of the month. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Panama City: The law firm at the heart of the "Panama Papers" global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders announced on Wednesday it would shut down operations, citing negative press and what it called unwarranted action by authorities.
"Reputational deterioration, the media campaign, the financial consequences and irregular actions by some Panamanian authorities have caused irreparable damage, resulting in the total ceasing of public operations at the end of this month," Mossack Fonseca said in a statement.
But it added a smaller group would continue working to address requests from authorities and other public and private groups.
Last August, co-founder Jurgen Mossack acknowledged the firm had closed most of its offices abroad after its damaged credibility caused business to flounder.
April 3, 2016 marked the beginning of the "Panama Papers" scandal — a leak of 11.5 million files from Mossack Fonseca's digital archive that revealed how wealthy and influential figures across the world had created offshore businesses to safeguard assets.
The information was obtained by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which shared it with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. It was released as a searchable database, with revelations continuing to be unearthed to this day.
Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson was forced to resign after it was revealed his family had offshore accounts — while former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life from office after being implicated in the documents.
Other figures implicated included former British premier David Cameron, football star Lionel Messi, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, to name but a few.
At least 150 investigations were opened in 79 countries to examine possible tax evasion and money laundering, according to the US-based Center for Public Integrity.
Also Watch
"Reputational deterioration, the media campaign, the financial consequences and irregular actions by some Panamanian authorities have caused irreparable damage, resulting in the total ceasing of public operations at the end of this month," Mossack Fonseca said in a statement.
But it added a smaller group would continue working to address requests from authorities and other public and private groups.
Last August, co-founder Jurgen Mossack acknowledged the firm had closed most of its offices abroad after its damaged credibility caused business to flounder.
April 3, 2016 marked the beginning of the "Panama Papers" scandal — a leak of 11.5 million files from Mossack Fonseca's digital archive that revealed how wealthy and influential figures across the world had created offshore businesses to safeguard assets.
The information was obtained by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which shared it with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. It was released as a searchable database, with revelations continuing to be unearthed to this day.
Iceland Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson was forced to resign after it was revealed his family had offshore accounts — while former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life from office after being implicated in the documents.
Other figures implicated included former British premier David Cameron, football star Lionel Messi, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, to name but a few.
At least 150 investigations were opened in 79 countries to examine possible tax evasion and money laundering, according to the US-based Center for Public Integrity.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice
- Diana Penty Looks Effortless as She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal-Bhumika
- Champions League: Ton-up Messi Shines as Barcelona Crush Chelsea
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)