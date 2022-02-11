CHANGE LANGUAGE
20 Including Minor Dead, 30 Injured In Peru Bus Crash

At least 20 died in a bus accident in Peru (Image: Pixabay)

The occupants of the bus were traveling from Tayabamba to Trujillo which is a tough journey to make due to poor state of roads

At least 20 people, including a four-year-old girl, died and another 30 were injured when a bus crashed off a road into a ravine in northern Peru, authorities said Thursday. The bus rolled down a 100-meter (328-foot) slope in the remote northern Libertad region on Wednesday afternoon, the local government said.

News of the crash took hours to filter out due to the remoteness of the region. The bus was traveling from Tayabamba to Trujillo, a 340-kilometer (211-mile) journey that takes 14 hours to cover due to the poor state of the roads.

There are frequent traffic accidents in Peru due to poor roads, high speeds, lack of signage and scant enforcement of rules by authorities. In November 10 people died when a minibus left the road in the north Peruvian jungle.

first published:February 11, 2022, 10:53 IST