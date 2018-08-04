English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
20 killed, 8 Missing as Heavy Rains Trigger Flood in China
Over 8,700 houses, farmland, roads, railway lines and power and telecommunication facilities were damaged in the floods that have wreaked havoc in China.
People walk in a flooded underpass during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China.
Beijing: Twenty people were killed and eight others went missing as torrential rains triggered flood in northwest China, state-run media reported on Saturday.
Over 8,700 houses, farmland, roads, railway lines and power and telecommunication facilities were damaged in the floods that have wreaked havoc in China since early this week, it said.
While 20 people died this week in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight remained missing after heavy downpours hit Qincheng Township in Hami on July 31, state-run Xinhua news agency said.
In one hour, rainfall reached 110 mm, while the previous highest recorded level was only 52.4 mm in the area, it said.
The floods triggered a partial breach of a reservoir, as the floodwater flowing into the reservoir reached 1,848 cubic metres per second, tripling the maximum of 537 cubic metres per second designed to withstand the worst flood in 300 years.
Meanwhile, over 5,500 people have been evacuated and provided with tents, daily necessities and medical treatment in temporary relocation sites, the report said.
More than 3,000 people, including government officials, soldiers and medical staff, have been deployed so far for the relief and rescue operations, it said.
