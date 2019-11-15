Take the pledge to vote

20 Killed After Lightning Strikes in Pakistan, Hundreds of Farm Animals Die in Fire

At least 30 persons were injured in the rain-related incidents and were sent to hospitals in Mithi, Islamkot and Chhachhro towns.

PTI

November 15, 2019
Karachi: At least 20 people, including women, have been killed in lightning strikes in Pakistan's desert district of Tharparkar, according to media reports on Friday.

Heavy rains and lightning lashed rural areas of Thar desert -- Mithi, Chhachhi near Islamkot town, Ram Singh Sodho village near Diplo town -- on Wednesday and Thursday, Dawn News reported.

While three persons died during Wednesday's rain, 17 persons, including 10 women, died in lightning-related incidents on Thursday, the daily reported.

In fires which followed the lightning, hundreds of farm animals also perished.

At least 30 persons were injured in the rain-related incidents and were sent to hospitals in Mithi, Islamkot and Chhachhro towns, the daily reported.

Officials said dozens of homes were destroyed and tents and blankets have been dispatched from Karachi for affected persons.

Such heavy rain and lightning is unusual for the desert region.

