20 Migrants Found Safe in 2 Separate Trucks in Belgium
Thirty-nine people were found dead this week in a refrigerated truck near London whose container had arrived from Zeebrugge. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.
Police move the lorry container where bodies of 39 people were discovered, in Grays, Essex, Britain on October 23, 2019. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)
Brussels: Twenty migrants were found in good health in two separate trucks in Belgium on Saturday, according to local prosecutors.
Eleven African men, women and children -- mainly from Eritrea -- were found in a truck in the city of Saint-Trond, 65 km east of Brussels, the Limbourg prosecutors said. The truck, en route to the United Kingdom, stopped for a mechanical problem at a garage when the migrants were found.
Meanwhile, police also found nine men hidden in a truck in Bruges, in northeastern Belgium, en route to the port of Zeebrugge.
The men, who said they were Iraqi nationals, were also found in good health, according to the prosecutor of West Flanders quoted by the Belga news agency.
Because of its proximity to the UK, Belgium is frequently used as a route for migrants and trafficking networks.
Thirty-nine people were found dead this week in a refrigerated truck near London whose container had arrived from Zeebrugge. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.
Police on Tuesday also arrested three men of Iraqi origin suspected of trafficking 16 people in a van in the north western port city of Ghent, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor's office.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke Celebrates Birthday with Game of Thrones Cast, Calls it 'Hairy Reunion'
- Company Offers Nearly 90 Lakh Rupees If You Sign Up to Have Your Face on Robots
- Female Reporter 'Pissed' as Man Tries to Forcibly Kiss Her On-Air during Interview
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Fitness Tracking on a Budget Done Right