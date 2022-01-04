20-year-old Woman Births Child In Flight, Abandons It In Rubbish Bin: Report

A woman from Madagascar was arrested by the Mauritius police officials for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby in the rubbish bin of an Air Mauritius flight, news agency BBC reported. The 20-year-old Malagasy woman, who is suspected to have given birth to the baby in the flight, underwent a test which confirmed that she was the mother of the baby.

Officials at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport discovered the child in the bin of the Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar on New Year’s Day, during a routine check. The newborn child and the mother are reported to be safe and in good health, BBC further said in a report. The baby was also rushed to the hospital upon discovery.

Police officials told the BBC that the Malagasy woman, who was in Mauritius on a two-year work permit, will be interrogated and will face charges for abandoning a newly born baby.

The woman initially denied that the child was hers and upon conducting of medical tests it was established that the woman birthed the child. She was immediately placed on police surveillance following the release of the medical report.

