20 Years of 9/11 Terror Attacks: Commemoration Begins at Ground Zero in New York
20 Years of 9/11 Terror Attacks: Commemoration Begins at Ground Zero in New York

US President Joe Biden (C) waves as he is joined by (L-R) former president Bill Clinton, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden during the annual 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday in New York City. (Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other dignitaries joined a crowd of victims' relatives at the September 11 memorial plaza in New York.

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on US soil. President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, members of Congress, and other dignitaries joined a crowd of victims’ relatives Saturday on the September 11 memorial plaza in New York.

The memorial stands where the World Trade Center’s twin towers were rammed and felled by hijacked planes. Observances are also planned at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed their hijacked jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Biden is scheduled to pay respects at all three places, and former president George W Bush is to speak at the Pennsylvania ceremony.

first published:September 11, 2021, 19:31 IST