2015 Mali Attack Was 'Revenge' for Charlie Hebdo Cartoons, Mauritanian Jihadist Tells Court

A Mauritanian jihadist told a trial in Mali on Wednesday that he had attacked a club in the capital Bamako in 2015, killing five people, in revenge for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by France's Charlie Hebdo magazine.

"We are the ones who carried it out, Al-Mourabitoune," said Fawaz Ould Ahmed, also known as "Ibrahim 10," referring to a jihadist group.

"We are not ashamed, we are proud. It was revenge for the prophet after what they did at Charlie Hebdo -- it's the photos, the caricatures."