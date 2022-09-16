2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Blasts: Court Names Ex-President Maithripala Sirisena as Suspect

A Sri Lankan court named former president Maithripala Sirisena as a suspect in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings case.

A magistrate’s court in Colombo directed the former president to appear in court on October 14. The court summoned the former president following a private plaint related to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Legal woes continue to haunt the former president as a presidential commission of inquiry suggested the government led by him and then prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe – who is now president – had prior information about the terror act but failed to prevent it.

The Christian community in Sri Lanka continues to ramp up pressure on the government seeking justice for the hundreds of people who were killed, maimed and injured in the blasts.

Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith in August accused the previous governments of turning a blind eye to the country’s worst act of terrorism.

He expressed regret saying that those who were responsible for the lapse in security still continue to work for the government in high posts and work as police officers.

“Those who set off bombs in three churches and a few hotels in 2019 are still engaged in politics and also work as police officers,” Ranjith was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to the ISIS carried out coordinated blasts that ripped apart three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21, 2019.

More than 270 people died in the attacks and more than 500 people were injured. At least 11 Indians were killed in the attack. Nine suicide bombers were involved in the blasts.

Sri Lanka’s former police chief Pujith Jayasundera is one of the high-ranking officials who has been charged with criminal negligence for failing to act despite receiving prior intelligence warnings in the case.

Former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando also faces similar charges.

Both of them were accused by the then president Maithripala Sirisena for negligence over alleged inaction to prevent attacks despite being made aware via intel reports.

Earlier this month, current president Ranil Wickremesinghe said the government requested the Scotland Yard to review the investigation reports and ascertain whether there was a hidden hand behind the bombings.

(with inputs from DP Satish)

