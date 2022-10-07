2022 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Belarusian Ales Bialiatski, Russian Human Rights Org 'Memorial' and Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties

The Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, Russian human rights organization Memorial, the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen while awarding the Nobel Peace Prize said the award is they have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes and abuse of power, significance of civil society in protecting democracy.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPeacePrize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/9YBdkJpDLU — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022

“The Nobel Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” Reiss-Andersen said while addressing the reporters gathered.

“This year’s laureates have revitalised and honoured the dream of Alfred Nobel,” she further added.

Ales Bialiatski is still in prison and the Norwegian Nobel Committee urged the Belarusian government to release him so that he can come to Oslo and collect his prize.

“We are concerned regarding the condition of Ales Bialiatski and we hope this prize will not affect him negatively,” Reiss-Andersen said.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov and human rights advocate Svetlana Gannushkina were among the founders of Russian human rights organisation ‘Memorial’ in 1987 with the aim of ensuring that the victims of the communist regime’s oppression would never be forgotten.

“Memorial is based on the notion that confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones. The organisation has also been standing at the forefront of efforts to combat militarism and promote human rights and government based on rule of law,” the Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee said.

The Center for Civil Liberties was founded in Kyiv in 2007 and Ukrainian civil society and pressure the authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy. It is working to ensure that Ukraine becomes affiliated with the International Criminal Court. Since the onset of the war, the organisation is engaged in efforts to identify and document Russian war crimes against the Ukrainian civilian population.

