2022 Qatar World Cup: Sponsors, Fans Fear Organisers May Break Other Promises after Beer Diktat

Sponsors at the FIFA World Cup have raised their concerns with the global football governing body regarding their contracts at the Qatar World Cup after it was forced to ban alcohol from stadiums by authorities in Qatar, news agency the Guardian said in a report.

The decision taken by the Qatari authorities has complicated the $75m contract with the brewer of Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch InBev. People familiar with the developments said sponsors felt let down by FIFA and there were discussions on breaches of contract and going back on deliverables.

FIFA confirmed earlier that alcohol will not be sold inside or around the perimeter of the World Cup stadiums. Following the announcement of beer ban in stadiums, FIFA is concerned that it may face legal action from Budweiser, if Qatar does not agree to compensate the beverage giant.

The organisers earlier said alcohol will be available in match venues and fan zones and would also be priced reasonably. Qatar is a conservative nation and follows Islamic laws which prohibit drinking.

This edition of the FIFA World Cup is also controversial because the Qatar government has remained tight-lipped about the deaths of more than 6,500 labourers who died in the past decade. The country’s archaic labour laws do not allow workers to form unions and also require them to seek permission from their employers to change jobs.

Alcohol will be available at matches but only inside hospitality boxes where the cheapest suites are nearly £20,000 a match. It will also be available in some fan zones after 7pm where it may cost nearly £12 for 500ml of Budweiser.

The New York Times in a report said that the decision to ban alcohol came following security advice but the decision was okayed by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Than, the brother of ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

People familiar with the developments told the news agency that the decision was taken because several supporters from Gulf and Asian may feel offended by the presence of alcohol in stadiums and feel uncomfortable.

The Football Supporters’ Association told the Guardian that they feel apprehensive about the other promises that the Qatar government has made. They are suspicious if Qataris will fulfil their promises regarding accommodation, transport or cultural issues.

