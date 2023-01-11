'2023 is Off to A Great Start': How People Reacted After Flights Across US Grounded Due to System Outage

Hundreds of flights across the United States were on Wednesday morning grounded after a technical glitch in the system of the Federal Aviation Administration was reported. Issuing a statement, the FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) System to resolve the issue that triggered authorities to pause all domestic air travel departures.

NOTAM is a system that alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the US.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," FAA said.

All flights currently in the sky are safe to land. Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The United States Federal Aviation Authority ordered domestic departures paused until 9:00 am EST (1400 GMT) after the issue was reported. It said in a statement that while “some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

Later, it said that normal flight operations “are resuming gradually". “Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US," the Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter, adding, “The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem."

Meanwhile, the White House said that there is no sign of a cyberattack “at this point" in the computer problem and President Joe Biden has been briefed about it.

Taking to Twitter, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates."

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

Even though the FAA did not enforce a grounding of aircraft due to the system failure, but several airlines decided to ground their own aircraft. Here’s how passengers reacted on social media platforms:

The FAA has grounded all flights due to a computer outage. Sitting on a plane @EWRairport on @UnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/Rlq5OBmiJd— Alan Smith (@alan_f_smith) January 11, 2023

Soooo anybody wanna tell me why all the planes in ATL airport just got grounded and they saying the FAA shut down ALL flights nationally cuz uhmmmm yeah— Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) January 11, 2023

Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day 🙂— Adele Burk (@BurkAdele) January 11, 2023

All US flights being grounded is the funniest shit.2023 is off to a great start.— ThreeLime (@BlueBobMan1) January 11, 2023

I did Flight Services for a while, so I know this must be an absolute nightmare.— Matt Ritter, 7news-TNWD meteorologist, alt-rock DJ (@MetMattRitter) January 11, 2023

According to the flight tracking company FlightAware, over 700 flights within the US were delayed and more than 90 were canceled after the major system outage.

(with inputs from agencies)

