21 Dead in Iraq as Security Forces Fire Live Rounds, Tear Gas on Anti-govt Protesters: Authorities

Baghdad: At least 21 protesters have been killed in demonstrations that swept Iraq's capital and its south on Friday, including eight dead in Baghdad, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said.

The organisation attributed the deaths to live rounds and wounds sustained by the use of tear gas, said Ali Bayati, one of its members.

Medical and police sources told AFP that half of the victims were killed while trying to storm the offices of the powerful Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed faction in two southern cities.

