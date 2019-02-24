English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
21 Killed in Bus Accident at Mining Company in Northern China
The accident occurred around 8:20 am on Saturday at a lead, zinc and silver mine under Yinman Mining Company in China.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Beijing: At least 21 people were killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle lost control due to faulty brakes at a mining company in northern China, authorities said on Sunday.
The accident occurred around 8:20 am Saturday at a lead, zinc and silver mine under Yinman Mining Company in West Ujimqin Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The regional emergency management department said the vehicle taking the 50 workers to the underground operation lost control due to brake failure and crashed into the side of the tunnel.
The injured have been hospitalised.
The ministry of emergency management has sent a working team to guide and assist rescue and investigation at the site.
Executives of the company have been placed under travel restrictions while the investigation is underway, the ministry said.
