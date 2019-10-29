Australian Man Jailed for 36 Years for Raping, Murdering Arab-Israeli Student
The body of 21-year-old Maasarwe was found by passers-by near a tram stop in outer Melbourne just hours after she was attacked on her way home.
Representative image.
Sydney: An Australian man was jailed for 36 years on Tuesday for the rape and murder of Arab-Israeli student Aya Maasarwe, a brutal crime that rocked the country's second-largest city.
Codey Herrmann, now 21, will spend at least 30 years in prison for the January murder that the judge described as a "savage attack".
The body of 21-year-old Maasarwe was found by passers-by near a tram stop in outer Melbourne just hours after she was attacked on her way home.
She was killed after getting off a tram near the university where she was completing a year-long exchange.
"The rape and murder were completely random offences, committed against a total stranger late at night," Victorian Supreme Court judge Elizabeth Hollingworth said while handing down the sentence.
"Ms Maasarwe was doing nothing more than walking along a public street, on her way home from a night out, as she had every right to do," she added.
There was an outpouring of grief among Melbournians, who held emotional vigils after Maasarwe's murder, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets calling for an end to violence against women.
There have been several violent attacks against women in Melbourne in recent years, fuelling concerns authorities were not doing enough to improve safety in Australia's major cities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Know Rami Malek's Safin, James Bond's Rival in No Time to Die
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
- Apple iPhone Users Rejoice as iOS 13.2 With Deep Fusion Photography Is Out Now