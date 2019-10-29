Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Australian Man Jailed for 36 Years for Raping, Murdering Arab-Israeli Student

The body of 21-year-old Maasarwe was found by passers-by near a tram stop in outer Melbourne just hours after she was attacked on her way home.

AFP

Updated:October 29, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australian Man Jailed for 36 Years for Raping, Murdering Arab-Israeli Student
Representative image.

Sydney: An Australian man was jailed for 36 years on Tuesday for the rape and murder of Arab-Israeli student Aya Maasarwe, a brutal crime that rocked the country's second-largest city.

Codey Herrmann, now 21, will spend at least 30 years in prison for the January murder that the judge described as a "savage attack".

The body of 21-year-old Maasarwe was found by passers-by near a tram stop in outer Melbourne just hours after she was attacked on her way home.

She was killed after getting off a tram near the university where she was completing a year-long exchange.

"The rape and murder were completely random offences, committed against a total stranger late at night," Victorian Supreme Court judge Elizabeth Hollingworth said while handing down the sentence.

"Ms Maasarwe was doing nothing more than walking along a public street, on her way home from a night out, as she had every right to do," she added.

There was an outpouring of grief among Melbournians, who held emotional vigils after Maasarwe's murder, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets calling for an end to violence against women.

There have been several violent attacks against women in Melbourne in recent years, fuelling concerns authorities were not doing enough to improve safety in Australia's major cities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram