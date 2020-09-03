21-year-old Young Adult Author Gets 7-figure Book Deal

NEW YORK: A 21-year-old author has agreed to a seven-figure deal for a pair of young adult novels.

Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Childrens Publishing Group, announced Thursday that it would publish Faridah bk-ymd’s highly anticipated debut, the thriller Ace of Spades, in June 2021. The author also plans a second novel, currently untitled.

Feiwel and Friends is calling Ace of Spades a combination of Gossip Girl and Get Out, the story of two Black students at an overwhelmingly white private school and how they get caught up in a disturbing and deadly game.”

I hope readers in the U.S. see that Black people belong in stories like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars, and that above everything else we deserve happy endings,” bk-ymd, a London resident currently attending college in Scotland, said in a statement.

Feiwel acquired North American rights to the two books. Usborne will release bk-ymd’s work in the United Kingdom.

