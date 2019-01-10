22 Hurt in France Building Blaze: Fire Service

Twenty-two people were injured, two seriously, when a fire swept through an apartment building in the southwestern French city of Toulouse, the fire service told AFP on Thursday.Part of the four-storey building collapsed and guests from a neighbouring hotel were also evacuated, said fire lieutenant-colonel Sylvain Gergaud."The fire spread very quickly through the lift shift," he said.Two firemen were among the casualties. The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak.