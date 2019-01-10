GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

22 Hurt in France Building Blaze: Fire Service

Two firemen were among the casualties. The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak.

AFP

January 10, 2019
Several people were injured after a fire broke out in a four-floor apartment building in Toulouse, France. (Image: Twitter)
Toulouse/France: Twenty-two people were injured, two seriously, when a fire swept through an apartment building in the southwestern French city of Toulouse, the fire service told AFP on Thursday.

Part of the four-storey building collapsed and guests from a neighbouring hotel were also evacuated, said fire lieutenant-colonel Sylvain Gergaud.

"The fire spread very quickly through the lift shift," he said.

Two firemen were among the casualties. The blaze had been brought under control by daybreak.
