22 Students of Religious Seminary Injured After Their Vehicle Turns Turtle in Pakistan
The students aged 9 to 16 years were going to a picnic when their tractor trolley turned turtle injuring 22 students, according to a doctor treating them at hospital.
Representative image.
Peshawar: Twenty-two students of a religious seminary in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region were injured when the tractor trailer they were travelling aboard overturned, officials said Sunday.
The incident happened in Kot village on the outskirts of Dargai tribal district.
"The students aged 9 to 16 years were going to a picnic when their tractor trolley turned turtle injuring 22 students," said Inayat-ur-Rehman, a doctor at the hospital where the students were
treated.
He blamed driver negligence for the accident.
Local police confirmed the accident.
Pakistan has one of the world's worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on reckless driving, poor roads and badly maintained vehicles.
