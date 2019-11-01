One Arrested in Ireland, 2 Others Held in Vietnam in Connection With UK Truck Deaths

London: A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Ireland in connection with the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in a container truck in southeast England last week. A spokesman for the Dublin High Court said Eamonn Harrison, of Newry in Northern Ireland, appeared in court Friday.

Meanwhile, Vietnam police have arrested two people for trafficking in connection with the case.

Irish police could not immediately confirm when he was arrested. He was ordered detained until a hearing on November 11. Police have charged 25-year-old Maurice

Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

They say he drove the cab of the truck to an English port, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Police have asked two other suspects, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, to turn themselves in.

Essex Police detective Daniel Stoten used a press conference in Northern Ireland on Friday to urge the two brothers to surrender to police.

They are being sought for questioning about possible links to the discovery of the bodies on October 23.

Police say they have already spoke to Ronan Hughes by telephone but want to talk to the two in person.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims or said where they came from, but many are thought to have come from Vietnam, where families have raised concerns about missing loved ones.

