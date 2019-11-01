Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

One Arrested in Ireland, 2 Others Held in Vietnam in Connection With UK Truck Deaths

Irish police could not immediately confirm when he was arrested. He was ordered detained until a hearing on November 11. Police have charged 25-year-old Maurice.

Associated Press

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Arrested in Ireland, 2 Others Held in Vietnam in Connection With UK Truck Deaths
The truck from which the bodies were recovered.

London: A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Ireland in connection with the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in a container truck in southeast England last week. A spokesman for the Dublin High Court said Eamonn Harrison, of Newry in Northern Ireland, appeared in court Friday.

Meanwhile, Vietnam police have arrested two people for trafficking in connection with the case.

Irish police could not immediately confirm when he was arrested. He was ordered detained until a hearing on November 11. Police have charged 25-year-old Maurice

Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

They say he drove the cab of the truck to an English port, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Police have asked two other suspects, Ronan and Christopher Hughes, to turn themselves in.

Essex Police detective Daniel Stoten used a press conference in Northern Ireland on Friday to urge the two brothers to surrender to police.

They are being sought for questioning about possible links to the discovery of the bodies on October 23.

Police say they have already spoke to Ronan Hughes by telephone but want to talk to the two in person.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims or said where they came from, but many are thought to have come from Vietnam, where families have raised concerns about missing loved ones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram