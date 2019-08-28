23 Killed, 13 Injured in Mexico Bar Fire, Officials Investigating 'Attack'
The interior of the bar was wrecked and charred, with chairs overturned and debris littering the floor. A heavy contingent of police and emergency vehicles gathered outside the building.
(Representative image/Reuters)
Coatzacoalcos (Mexico): At least 23 people were killed and 13 badly wounded in a fire at a bar in eastern Mexico that is being investigated as an attack, authorities said on Wednesday.
The fire in the city of Coatzacoalcos, which broke out Tuesday night, "may have been the result of a vile attack," said a statement from prosecutors in the state of Veracruz, a flashpoint in the bloody turf wars between Mexico's rival drug cartels.
Media reports said the fire broke out when attackers burst into the bar and threw Molotov cocktails.
"The devious crime of a few moments ago in Coatzacoalcos will not go unpunished," Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said in a tweet.
Frantic family members rushed to the bar, the Caballo Blanco (White Horse), looking for their loved ones, said an AFP reporter at the scene.
"I just want to know if he's OK," said a mother looking for her son, who worked as a cleaner at the bar, after searching for him in vain at local hospitals.
The interior of the bar was wrecked and charred, with chairs overturned and debris littering the floor. A heavy contingent of police and emergency vehicles gathered outside the building.
Veracruz is one of the most violent regions in the country.
Its strategic location on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico makes it a popular route for drug cartels and for human traffickers bringing undocumented migrants to the United States. Bloody battles between warring cartels and gangs frequently erupt in the state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85